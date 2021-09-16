No waiting list: Kerala CPM opens door to Congress turncoats

DEFECTORS from other parties having to wait at the doorstep of the CPI(M) in Kerala to prove their credentials to gain entry appears to be a thing of the past. At least that is what two high-profile defections in the past two days suggest.

On Tuesday, minutes after AICC member and KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar quit the party, a long line of CPI(M) leaders led by politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were waiting to embrace him to the party fold. Kumar did not feel any ideological hurdle to move to the CPI(M) after being in the Congress for the past four decades. Neither did the CPI(M) feel that he should be made to wait.

On Wednesday, another KPCC general secretary, G Rathikumar, followed suit. After announcing his decision to quit the Congress, Rathikumar, who till recently defended his party on social media, directly drove to the CPI(M) state headquarters – to be received with red garlands.

While elsewhere disgruntled Congress leaders may be looking to join the BJP, the party of choice currently for turncoats in Kerala is the CPI(M). This is largely because, being in power, it can accommodate them in various government agencies, where political appointments can be made.

In the past, the party had rehabilitated Congress turncoats in government or quasi government bodies.

Kumar and Rathikumar have announced that they were going to the CPI(M) camp unconditionally, but the party has stated that they would be given decent accommodation.

CPI(M) central committee member and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem justified the swift decision to admit the turncoats. “We have not made Kumar a party member. Depending upon his eligibility and exposure in political work, the CPI(M) would give him a deserving slot. The party has taken a decision to absorb the Congress leaders who leave that party. The CPI(M) accommodates leaders from other parties only after reviewing their political stand,’’ he said.

In the coming days, the CPI(M) is likely to highlight that Kumar left the Congress in protest against its inability to fight against BJP. The other day, he had alleged that KPCC president K Sudhakaran is a Sangh Parivar man.

“The CPI(M) would not be hesitant to make any Congress leader part of the Communist party if he is steadfast on secular values. The Congress has lost its secular credential. In such a scenario, we cannot push a Congress leader to an extreme Hindutva party like BJP,” Kareem said.