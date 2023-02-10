scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
No salary for 6 months, award-winning literacy prerak dies by suicide in Kerala

Literacy preraks in Kerala, who have not been getting their monthly honorarium due to the state government’s financial crisis, have been on an indefinite sit-in in front of the state secretariat since 82 days

Kerala literacy prerak suicide“He was in dire straits due to the non-payment of salary for the last six months. Bijumon is a martyr of the state government’s apathy towards the literacy workers who are struggling to accomplish various continuing education programmes of the state,” Kerala State Literacy Prerak Association spokesperson C Sheeja said. (File)

A recipient of the President’s award for the best literacy worker died by suicide in Kerala’s Kollam on Thursday, allegedly over non-payment of a monthly honorarium for the last six months.

Literacy Prerak E S Bijumon, 49, a block-level nodal officer of the state literacy mission, was among the 1,714 literacy preraks in Kerala who have been denied the honorarium for the last six months due to the state government’s financial crisis.

A native of Kollam district, Bijumon’s death comes at a time when the preraks have been on an indefinite sit-in in front of the state secretariat for 82 days demanding payment of their dues.

Apart from the government’s financial crisis, salary payments to literacy preraks have been in limbo due to the delay in redeploying the preraks with the local self-government department, sources in the state literacy mission said. Earlier, the preraks were under the education department but last year, the government decided to bring the foot soldiers of the literacy mission under civic bodies. However, this process has not been completed, leaving the preraks in the lurch, sources added.

Kerala State Literacy Prerak Association spokesperson C Sheeja said Bijumon has been with the state literacy mission for the last 25 years. “He was in dire straits due to the non-payment of salary for the last six months. Bijumon is a martyr of the state government’s apathy towards the literacy workers who are struggling to accomplish various continuing education programmes of the state,” she said.

A block-level nodal officer with the literacy mission is entitled to get Rs 15,000 a month. But often this amount would vary depending upon the number of enrolments in various literacy programmes. Often, even a block-level officer would get only less than Rs 10,000, Sheeja pointed out.

Bijumon’s death also prompted the BJP to target the government. “These agitating preraks had expected that the government would set apart money for their salary dues in the budget. But the government’s inhumane approach has disappointed them,” BJP Kollam district president B B Gopakumar said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 14:09 IST
No need for a unified media council with statutory powers: Govt to parliamentary panel

