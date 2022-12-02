No objection to central forces being deployed at Vizhinjam, Kerala govt tells HC

The Kerala government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it has no objection to central forces being deployed at the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited project area where construction has been suspended for over three months due to protests by local fishermen.

The state government made the submission before a bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman that was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Adani Group against the state government for its failure to comply with an earlier directive to provide police protection for the company to resume construction. The court had rapped the state government several times for its failure to provide police protection for the construction of the seaport.

Referring to last week’s violence at Vizhinjam and the ‘reluctance’ of the state police to arrest the culprits, the Adani Group on Friday pointed out that the state police is helpless in maintaining law and order. The promoter of the seaport pointed out that the state government may have reasons not to enforce the court directive in literal spirit and the situation called for the deployment of central forces.

At this juncture, the state government submitted that it has no objection to central forces being deployed in the project area and added that the law and order outside the project area will be taken care of by the state police.

Upon this, the court directed the government to get instructions from the central government/Ministry of Home Affairs and submit their response by next Wednesday, when the court would consider the issue. The state government, in the meantime, submitted that it will also deliberate with the central government with regard to the deployment of central forces.

Earlier, the state government filed an affidavit in the court that cases were registered against the instigators as well as the perpetrators of last week’s violence at Vizhinjam. The government also submitted that it is impossible for the police to remove the shamiana of agitators without resorting to firing. The government informed the court that the police were trying to proceed against those involved in last week’s violence, but unwanted haste has to be avoided as such a step would end up in firing.

On September 1, the bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman had directed the state government to provide police protection to the Vizhinjam seaport project. The court had then directed police to give necessary protection for providing free ingress and egress for carrying out the necessary activities in connection with the project. In case the state chief secretary and others are unable to ensure that law and order was maintained in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the central government.

Since then, there have been several directions from the court to the state government to provide police protection for the firm to resume construction.