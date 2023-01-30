‘No country like India’: Top Sunni cleric says even Gulf countries don’t offer this much freedom for Islamic work

A prominent Muslim scholar belonging to pro-CPI(M) Sunni Muslim organisation has stated that there is no other country like India where Islamic works could be carried out.

Ponmala Abdulkhader Musliyar, secretary of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar segment), said, “When you examine various countries in the world, there is no other country like India where we can carry out the Islamic work. Even in Gulf countries, which we are familiar with, there is no freedom as we have in India. In Eastern countries like Malaysia also we do not see the freedom for Islamic work as we have in India. Will the organisational work which we are carrying out India be possible anywhere else? There is no other country like ours which is suitable for Islamic work,’’ he said.

The Musliyar was addressing a meeting of the Sunni Students Federation of the A P Sunni segment in Kozhikode on Sunday. The A P Sunni segment in Kerala is known for its Left leanings and its supremo Aboobacker Musaliyar is one who wears his pro-Left stand on his sleeves. Another Sunni segment is the E K faction, close to the Indian Union Muslim League.

IUML leadership did not summarily reject the stand of Ponmala Musaliyar, but supplemented his view saying it (the freedom for Islamic work) demonstrated the strength of the Constitution. IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said if Muslims do not face any threat in India, it is due to the strength of the Constitution, he said.