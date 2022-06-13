No ban on any colour, clarifies Kerala CM Vijayan amid reported clampdown on black masks at public events

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that there is no ban on any colour of dress or mask in the state amid reports of the police forcing people to remove their black masks while attending public functions involving him.

Addressing a function in Kannur, Vijayan said: “In Kerala, people have the freedom to wear dresses of any colour. There is a false propaganda in the state that people should not wear dresses of a particular colour. In Kerala, everyone has the freedom to wear dresses of any colour. Kerala is a place where agitations were held for the right to wear clothes… There is no question of infringing upon such rights which we have gained through these agitations. Such bans would not be there when the state is being ruled by the Left government.”

As Opposition parties have been black-flagging Vijayan, demanding his resignation over the latest allegations in the gold smuggling case, the police reportedly forced people to remove their black masks before attending some of the chief minister’s public functions. On Saturday, transwomen wearing black clothes were forcibly removed from a public venue in Kochi. The police action came under severe criticism with the Opposition alleging that Vijayan was scared of black.

In many places in the state where Vijayan attended functions, opposition parties waved black flags against him, as a mark of protest. In Kochi and Kottayam, where he attended public functions, the police reportedly tried to ensure that nobody among the audience wore black masks. On Sunday, Catholic Church in Kozhikode was believed to have directed its people not to wear black masks while attending a function in which Vijayan was the chief guest.

Vijayan has been facing the Opposition ire for the last few days after a gold smuggling scandal accused Swapna Suresh alleged that he had taken currency out of the country with the help of a diplomat from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and youth outfits continued their agitation demanding Vijayan’s resignation as the chief minister. Opposition youth wings trooped to streets in protest in Kannur, where Vijayan was attending functions. The police resorted to lathi charge at Taliparamba where Youth Congress workers tried to block Vijayan’s motorcade.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the central agencies had torpedoed the probe into the gold smuggling scandal before the 2021 assembly elections as part of a deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

“There is no probe into the latest revelation also. Why are police afraid to register a case against Shaj Kiran, who raised serious allegations against the chief minister?” he asked.