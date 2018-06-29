Nissan’s digital hub to drive up Kerala’s ease of doing business rankings

The company is looking at providing 500 direct jobs by the end of the first year with indirect employment also raised through its partner agencies. (Source: Govt of Kerala) The company is looking at providing 500 direct jobs by the end of the first year with indirect employment also raised through its partner agencies. (Source: Govt of Kerala)

In a major fillip to Kerala government’s endeavor to achieve the twin targets of job generation and exploitation of its digital talent pool, Japanese automobile giant Nissan Motor Co. Ltd will set up its first global center for digital operations in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Kerala government and Nissan officials earlier Friday, the first phase of the digital hub will come up over 30 acres of land in Technocity, 20 kilometers outside of the state capital. At the event, attended by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Nissan Chief Information Officer (CIO) Tony Thomas, officials spoke of how bureaucratic bottlenecks were cleared at a fast pace to pave way for the entry of a global brand in the state. The initiative, that will help the automotive giant put digital technologies at the heart of its growth, will give much-needed impetus to Kerala, which lags way behind at 20th position among states in the ease-of-doing-business rankings.

“We have a lot of Malayali industrialists. But we are often led to believe that they show reluctance in choosing Kerala for their new ventures. At such a time, it is significant that a person like Tony Thomas has chosen the state to launch a new venture having correctly identified the state’s business atmosphere and its possibilities,” said Vijayan at the function.

“(The hub) will not only provide Nissan access to a skilled and dedicated workforce but also allow Kerala to showcase its significant potential as a base for global business,” he added.

According to Nissan officials, the company is looking at providing 500 direct jobs by the end of April 2019 with indirect employment also raised through its partner agencies. As the digital operations pick up strength, there will be more possibilities for both fresher and senior-level opportunities, they indicated. The talent they are looking to draw from the state and beyond will comprise of a wide range of domains from software development to UI/UX, big data, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT).

“For 2022, we have specific goals of which digitisation is a key component. (At the hub) we are not talking about the physical part of the car, but the software part. The digital transformation will carry Nissan into the new age and this hub will be a part of it. This is the beginning of a lot of things we plan to do together,” Tony Thomas told indianexpress.com

“Nissan has big plans for e-vehicles in India and I hope Kerala will be a part of it,” he added.

Thomas said a combination of different factors persuaded the company to choose a tier-two city like Thiruvananthapuram for the ambitious hub ahead of established technology centers like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“We are not fighting for second-hand talent. We understood that talent is coming from tier-2 cities like Thiruvananthapuram where people are not getting big opportunities. So we asked ourselves what we can do to get the best of the talent. We are getting surprisingly good talent. Secondly, quality of life is a big issue. In Bengaluru, traveling from the airport to Whitefield, you lose a whole day for a two-hour meeting, In Delhi, it’s worse than smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. So, quality of life is the second factor that attracted us…if you get the best job here in Kerala, why would you settle in any other city,” he said.

“Most importantly, the engagement of the government and people across party lines from Shashi Tharoor to Alphons Kannanthanam. It is not a small group of people who met us. That ecosystem is what we like about Kerala,” he added.

In an increasingly competitive but strategic market of India, Nissan hopes to use the hub in Thiruvananthapuram to provide best-in-class user experiences, security, and connectivity for its new range of autonomous and electric vehicles. In the last fiscal year, it sold 5.77 million vehicles globally generating an annual revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. Nissan, along with its alliance partner Renault, has a manufacturing base out of Oragadam near Chennai which can supposedly push out 4.8 lakh vehicles in a year both for the domestic market and exports.

For Kerala, the deal with Nissan comes just ahead of an expected big-ticket announcement in conjunction with realty-firm Embassy group and US-based Taurus Investment Holdings. According to reports, the two firms have finalised to pool in close to Rs 900 crore for a 10-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project in the state capital.

