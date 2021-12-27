Omicron threat: Night-time restrictions in Kerala for four days starting Dec 30

Kerala on Monday decided to impose night-time restrictions for four days starting December 30 in view of the threat posed by Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to slap restrictions during these days from 10 pm to 5 am. New year celebrations would not be allowed after 10 pm. All district collectors were asked to deploy sectoral magistrates in public places, malls, tourist centers, and beaches where people are expected to throng for celebrations. These magistrates can seek the aid of the police force to ensure compliance of the restrictions.

Kerala has so far reported 57 Omicron cases. District Collectors were told to implement more genetic sequencing in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts where the number of Omicron patients is high. Considering Covid-19 cases are likely to go up again by the end of next month, district administrations were told to increase production and storage of oxygen in hospitals.

The Chief Minister told the high-level meeting to intensify preventive measures against the backdrop of the Omicron variant.

In Kerala, 98 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose and 77 per cent the second dose.