Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

NIA raids multiple locations linked to PFI in Kerala

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September.

The raids, which started late last night are still underway, sources in the Kerala police said. (Representative/Express File)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

The raids, which started late last night are still underway, sources in the Kerala police said.

Explained |Key questions as NIA raids PFI: what is a ‘terror’ organisation, what does a ‘ban’ mean?

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the “largest-ever investigation process till date” against the PFI.

No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:12 IST
