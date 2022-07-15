NIA court sentences three Kerala men for trying to join Islamic State terror group

A National Investigation Agency court in Kochi on Friday sentenced to imprisonment three men who were convicted in a case pertaining to recruitment to the Islamic State terrorist group.

The first accused, Midhilaj, and the fifth accused, U K Hamsa, were handed seven-year jail terms and a fine of Rs 50,000 each, while the second accused, Abdul Razak, got six years in prison and a Rs 30,000 fine.

The case, known as the Valapattanam IS recruitment case, was registered by the Kerala police in 2017 after Midhilaj and Razaq were arrested in Turkey and subsequently deported to India for trying to sneak into Syria to join the terrorist group. Hamsa was arrested later from Kannur on charges of attracting people to the ideology of the Islamic State.

The prosecution framed charges against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code apart from those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Three other accused—Rashid, Manuel Rahman and Afsal K—later became approvers. Another accused, Abdul Khayum, is believed to have been killed in Syria.

The convicted persons were part of the Kannur module of the Islamic State, according to the police. Intelligence agencies estimate that some 40-50 individuals from Kannur district, mainly from the Valapattanam region, had joined the IS in Syria. They were activists of the hardline Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), according to the police. The militant elements within the PFI decided to break away after the organisation’s political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India, was formed in 2009. Several families had gone to Syria, according to the police.

The key figure in the module is Shajahan Valluva Kandy, who had twice tried to go to Syria, but was sent back along with his wife and two children. Shajahan told the NIA he had joined the IS to establish Islamic Shariah law in the subcontinent.

Most persons listed as accused by the NIA are believed to be in Syria. Shajahan had been associated with the PFI since 2006, when the outfit was known as the National Development Front. One of his PFI comrades, Muhammed Shameer, motivated him to join the IS and Shameer too moved to Syria. Shajahan identified 12 people from Kannur who he said had either moved to Syria or been deported to India by Turkey.

In October 2017, five members of the module were arrested in Kannur. Turkish authorities had captured them while trying to cross over to Syria.

Another prominent figure of this group was U K Hamsa. His confession to the NIA exposed an alleged IS submodule in Wandoor, Malappuram, and led to the arrest of one Shaibu Nihar, who had allegedly attended jihadi classes in Bahrain. This man had unsuccessfully tried to travel to Syria in 2016, according to the police.