NGO chaired by BJP leader inducts Kerala gold smuggling case accused: ‘workaholic, go-getter’

Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused persons in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, has joined an NGO — chaired by a former Congress Union minister and current BJP leader — as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Palakkad-based High Range Rural Development Society mostly works among tribal communities. Its chairman, S Krishnakumar, is an IAS officer turned politician who had served as a Union minister in multiple Congress regimes before joining BJP in 2019.

Announcing the name of Suresh, who was arrested in July 2020 in the smuggling scandal, HRDS said in a statement: “She possesses a go-getter attitude and confident nature, workaholic, and is 100 percent committed to achieving the goals of the organisation by conceiving its vision in its true spirit. She has the vision to facilitate participation in helping women and children across the world to empower them and improve the quality of their life.’’

After her arrest, Suresh remained in judicial custody till November 2021, when she was released on bail.

The case pertains to the smuggling of gold through a diplomatic channel to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suresh is a key accused in the cases registered by Customs, NIA and ED in the sensational case, which rocked the LDF Government after senior IAS official M Sivasankar was arrested in a related money-laundering case.

Earlier this month, Suresh had raised serious allegations against Sivasankar, who recently returned to government service after being under suspension since the scandal emerged. She had alleged that the IAS officer had advised her to quit as executive secretary at the UAE Consulate and join Space Park under the State IT Department as a manager.