Kerala Police register case against those who forced girl to remove innerwear during NEET

The Kerala Police Tuesday registered a case in connection with the alleged incident of a girl forced to remove her innerwear before sitting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses in the state’s Kollam over the weekend.

The case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (uttering any word or making gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the statement of the girl. It was registered at Chadayamangalam police under the Kollam Rural police district.

“We haven’t named any person as the alleged accused in the FIR. We have to identify the agency which was in charge of frisking the students at the exam centre and then have to find the woman who allegedly asked the girl to remove their innerwear,” said a police official.

The girl’s father had complained to the Kollam Rural SP K B Ravi after the NEET exam was held on Sunday, seeking a probe into the alleged incident. In the complaint, the father alleged that “many students” who attended the exam at Mar Thoma Institute of Information and Technology at Ayur in Kollam were forced to remove their innerwear although this is not a requirement under norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET.

He said that when his daughter initially refused to remove her inner wear, she was told not to appear for the exam. “Many others faced the same situation. There were many in that room…others were weeping… When students refused to remove their innerwear, they were asked whether their future or innerwear was important,” he said in his complaint.

A spokesperson of Mar Thomas Institute of Information and Technology, the exam centre, said the institution was not involved and that the staff of an agency that was tasked by NTA with frisking the students were responsible.

The NTA said, in a statement issued on Monday, that it sought “immediate comments” from the exam centre’s superintendent, the independent observer as well as the city coordinator (NEET) of the Kollam district. “All three of them, among other things, have stated that they did not find any such incident happening in the centre. The candidate did take the examination. There was no representation/ complaint to any one during or immediately after the examination. Nor has NTA received any email/ complaint in this regard,” said the NTA.

“The dress code provides for ensuring the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination, while observing sensitivity towards the gender/ religious/ cultural/ regional sensitivities involved in frisking/biometric of candidates,” it added.

NTA director-general Vineet Joshi told The Indian Express that the staff entrusted with frisking are “made to undergo training sessions on how to handle frisking sensitively”.

The Indian Express has learnt that a preliminary report has stated that a “metal button was found on the shoulder” of the student’s dress and she appeared for the exam “normally”. It was submitted by an NTA observer at the Kollam centre.

The issue prompted Kerala’s Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu to hit out at the agency that conducted the search and describe the incident as “highly deplorable”. “There is a serious lapse on the part of the agency and its staff (which frisked the girls). It is highly deplorable that such an approach has been taken toward the girls without giving any consideration to their basic human rights. The state will take up the incident with the Central Government and NTA,” said Bindu.