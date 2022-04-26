Narayana Guru followed decorum of discussion and understood viewpoint of others: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said social reformer Sree Narayana Guru had always followed the decorum of discussion and tried to understand the view point of the other and convey his viewpoint collaboratively by working with the other person.

The PM was inaugurating the year-long joint celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage and golden jubilee of Brhama Vidyalaya. The Sivagiri mutt at Varkala in Kerala was established by Guru.

Addressing a programme to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya. https://t.co/Awo4eOXj3x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2022

Recalling that Guru had been a radical thinker and practical reformer, the Prime Minister said that Guru used to create an environment in the society that the society itself used to get in the direction of self-improvement with the right rationale. ‘When we walk on this path of reforming the society, then a power of self-improvement is also awakened in the society. Guru gave the example of social adoption of the campaign of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in recent times where the situation improved with speed as the government was able to create the right environment.’’

The Prime Minister commented that celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya are not confined to the journey of these institutions but “this is also the immortal journey of that idea of India, which keeps moving forward through different mediums in different periods.” ‘Be it the city of Shiva in Varanasi or Sivagiri in Varkala, every centre of India’s energy holds a special place in the lives of all of us Indians. These places are not mere pilgrimages, they are not just centres of faith, they are awakened establishments of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.”

Pointing out that while many countries and civilizations strayed from their Dharma and materialism took place of spiritualism, in India, the Prime Minister said ‘our sages and Gurus always refined our thoughts and enhanced our behaviour.

Modi said that Narayana Guru talked of modernity but he also enriched Indian culture and values. He talked of education and science but never shied away from raising the glory of the dharma, faith and thousand years old traditions of India. Guru campaigned against stereotypes and evils and made India aware of its reality. He fought a logical and practical fight against the discrimination going on in the name of casteism. “Today, with the same inspiration of Narayan Guru Ji, the country is serving the poor, downtrodden, backward, giving them their rights”, the Prime Minister said, adding that the country is moving with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.’’

The Prime Minister further said, as Indians, we have only one caste i.e. Indianness. ‘We have only one religion – the dharma of service and duty. We have only one god – Mother India. Shri Narayan Guru’s exhortation of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God’ gives a spiritual dimension to our patriotism. We all know that no goal of the world is impossible for the united Indians”,’’ he said.

In the backdrop of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister once again put forward his analysis of the freedom struggle which according to him always had a spiritual foundation. The Prime Minister said, “our freedom struggle was never confined to the expression of protest and political strategies. While it was a fight to break the chains of slavery, it was informed by the vision of how we will be as an independent country as, only what we are opposed to is not important, it what we stand for is more important,” he said.