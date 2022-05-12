Mysuru healer tortured, killed in Kerala for not divulging piles medicine details

A 60-year-old traditional healer from Mysuru was abducted, held captive for more than a year, tortured and then murdered in Kerala after he allegedly refused to reveal the secret behind his medicine for piles treatment. A Malayali businessman in the Middle East has now been arrested for the crime.

Nearly three years after he went missing, the Kerala police learnt of Shaba Sherif’s murder after they took three men into custody for trying to immolate themselves in front of the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram on April 29.

The three men were accused in a robbery case registered at Nilambur in Malappuram district where the house of Shaibin Asharaf, 42, a businessman in the Middle East, was burgled on April 24. The men confessed to the robbery – Rs 7 lakh, four mobile phones worth Rs 2.50 lakh and three laptops were stolen – and alleged that though they had carried out criminal activities at Asharaf’s behest, he had not paid them. One of the accused, T Naushad, handed over a pen drive that he said contained evidence of murder, police said.

On examination of the pen drive, the Nilambur police found videos in which Asharaf and others were torturing Sherif. After the police confirmed Sherif’s identity and learnt that he had been missing since August 2019, they arrested Asharaf, who runs a hotel business and other ventures in the Middle East. Three associates of Asharaf, P Shihabudeen, 36, Naushad and N Nishad, were also arrested.

According to the police, Asharaf and his accomplices abducted Sherif from his house in Mysuru in August 2019. He was taken to Asharaf’s house at Nilambur, where the healer was chained and shut in a room. Asharaf planned to start commercial production of medicine for piles treatment but Sherif refused to disclose the secret of his medicinal preparation, police said. In October 2020, Asharaf and his men tortured Sherif, killed him, chopped his body into pieces, packed it in covers and dumped it into a river.

Nilambur sub-divisional police officer Saju K Abraham said police are looking for five other persons in connection with the murder. “We will also search for the body parts that were thrown into Chaliyar river in Nilambur,” he said.

Abraham said Sherif’s ottamooli (one-time medicine for a disease) was reportedly effective for piles. “Mysore region has several such traditional healers engaged in treating piles. His medicine had a fast-healing property and looked effective. Asharaf wanted to learn the secret behind the medicine and start commercial production of it,” he said.

Sherif’s family had filed a missing complaint with Mysuru police. A police team had reached Wayanad district, but they could not track down Sherif’s whereabouts, police sources said.