Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Mullaperiyar dam level crosses 141 ft, Second flood warning issued

The district authorities said the 'second flood warning' was issued as the water level in the reservoir touched 141 ft at 6 AM.

The maximum permissible limit of water storage in the Mullaperiyar dam is 142 ft, District Collector Sheeba George said in a statement. (File)
An alert has been sounded by Kerala as the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam here crossed 141 ft on Wednesday.

“The water level reached 141.20 ft at 12 PM. If the excess water is released, it will reach the Idukki Reservoir in the downstream,” an official source said.

There are chances of releasing extra water by opening its shutters if the water level touches the maximum permissible limit, she said.

The departments concerned and its heads should take emergency steps as per the government directives in this regard if there is any situation of releasing excess water.

Necessary alerts should also be passed on to the local people and the media based on information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the statement added.

