Mounting debt leads four, including three of a family, to take their lives in Kerala

Four people, including three of a family, were found dead in Kerala in two separate incidents of suicide allegedly due to mounting debt, the police said Monday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In Kochi, Veliyil Veettil Girija (65), her daughter Rajitha (35) and son-in-law Prasanth (40), were found dead by Rajitha’s minor children when they woke up on Monday morning, officers said, adding that it was the children who alerted neighbours about the incident.

According to the police, the family, which operated a flour mill, had allegedly incurred heavy losses. A suicide note recovered from the house said they resorted to the extreme step due to financial liabilities, officers revealed.

In another incident, a 49-year-old farmer was found hanging near his paddy field at Niranam in Pathanamthitta district, the police said. The deceased, Rajeev, had incurred heavy losses in the last two seasons due to untimely rains, they said.

Quoting local people, the police added that Rajeev had availed loans from local banks, but could not repay the money owing to crop failure in two successive seasons. He had also taken around 10 acres of paddy field for cultivation, they said, pointing out that Rajeev had got only Rs 2,000 from the agriculture department as compensation for the losses.