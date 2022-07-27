scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Money stuck in scam-tainted co-op bank, Kerala woman dies of lack of treatment

According to her family, Philomina had deposited her savings at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, controlled by CPI(M) functionaries.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 27, 2022 11:41:59 pm
An estimated Rs 300 crore was allegedly siphoned off by bank staff, and the scam involved local functionaries of the ruling party. (Representational)

A 70-year-old investor with a cooperative bank in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where a Rs 300-crore scam was detected in July 2021, died on Wednesday after the bank allegedly failed to return her life savings of Rs 28 lakh.

Philomina Devassy, who came from Irinjalakuda in the district, died of lack of specialised treatment, her husband, Devassy, said.

According to her family, Philomina had deposited her savings at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, controlled by CPI(M) functionaries. An estimated Rs 300 crore was allegedly siphoned off by bank staff, and the scam involved local functionaries of the ruling party.

Philomina, who retired from state health department as a nurse, and Devassy, who worked for a private firm in Mumbai, were among approximately 12,000 depositors at the bank. At least two investors have until now ended their lives, as their entire deposit was lost in the scam, according to police.

Philomina was undergoing treatment for various ailments at government medical college Thrissur for a month, Devassy said. “We wanted to shift her to another (better) hospital. For the last two weeks, I had repeatedly approached the bank to return at least a part of the deposit but officials refused.”

“If they had given me even a few lakh rupees, my wife could have received better treatment,” he added.

On Wednesday, angry local residents marched to the bank’s head office with the body and held a sit-in. The protest was called off after district revenue officials assured that the family will get Rs 2 lakh as interim relief and steps would be taken to ensure they get the rest of their deposit back.

The scam had rocked state CPI(M), which took pride in Kerala’s robust cooperative movement, mostly controlled by the party. Eleven members of the bank’s governing body and six staff members were arrested in connection with 18 cases related to the scam. Barring two, the others are out on bail.

Opposition Congress leader V D Satheesan said, “It shows there is no guarantee for deposits in cooperative banks in the state. We had suggested that a consortium be formed to help the depositors but nothing has materialised.”

