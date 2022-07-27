Money stuck in scam-tainted co-op bank, Kerala woman dies of lack of treatment

July 27, 2022 11:41:59 pm
A 70-year-old investor with a cooperative bank in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where a Rs 300-crore scam was detected in July 2021, died on Wednesday after the bank allegedly failed to return her life savings of Rs 28 lakh.
Philomina Devassy, who came from Irinjalakuda in the district, died of lack of specialised treatment, her husband, Devassy, said.
According to her family, Philomina had deposited her savings at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, controlled by CPI(M) functionaries. An estimated Rs 300 crore was allegedly siphoned off by bank staff, and the scam involved local functionaries of the ruling party.
Philomina, who retired from state health department as a nurse, and Devassy, who worked for a private firm in Mumbai, were among approximately 12,000 depositors at the bank. At least two investors have until now ended their lives, as their entire deposit was lost in the scam, according to police.
Subscriber Only Stories
Philomina was undergoing treatment for various ailments at government medical college Thrissur for a month, Devassy said. “We wanted to shift her to another (better) hospital. For the last two weeks, I had repeatedly approached the bank to return at least a part of the deposit but officials refused.”
“If they had given me even a few lakh rupees, my wife could have received better treatment,” he added.
On Wednesday, angry local residents marched to the bank’s head office with the body and held a sit-in. The protest was called off after district revenue officials assured that the family will get Rs 2 lakh as interim relief and steps would be taken to ensure they get the rest of their deposit back.
The scam had rocked state CPI(M), which took pride in Kerala’s robust cooperative movement, mostly controlled by the party. Eleven members of the bank’s governing body and six staff members were arrested in connection with 18 cases related to the scam. Barring two, the others are out on bail.
Opposition Congress leader V D Satheesan said, “It shows there is no guarantee for deposits in cooperative banks in the state. We had suggested that a consortium be formed to help the depositors but nothing has materialised.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Lumpy Skin Disease: Ban on livestock transport from 14 districts
Pending since 12 years | Gujarat HC to arbitrator: Complete proceedings over farmers’ compensation in 6 months
International loan app scam that defrauded several to the tune of over Rs 300 crore busted: Cyber police
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England’s medal hope
IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines
Neymar to stand trial in Spain for Barcelona transfer
Chaos and creation: Inside the making of Yeezy Gap
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Tripura BJP meet analyses bypoll results, discusses strategy for 2023 Assembly polls
Maharashtra: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to embark on statewide tour next month to revive party
WHO chief advises reducing sex partners to avoid monkeypox