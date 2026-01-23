‘More communist than Maoists, more communal than Muslim League’ : Modi slams Congress in Kerala
Modi said the election would change the future of Kerala.
Written by Shaju Philip
Thiruvananthapuram | January 23, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Setting the BJP-led NDA’s election campaign in motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that Kerala will change in the coming elections.
Addressing party workers in the state capital after a brief roadshow, Modi hard-sold the BJP’s theme, “marathathu eni marum” (what has not changed will change). “Whenever I have visited Kerala, you have given me your love. But this time, I can see a new energy in you. This verve makes me believe that change will happen in Kerala,” he said.
“So far, l the state had seen only two fronts — the LDF and the UDF — which had destroyed Kerala,” he said. “A third front, the NDA, has now risen. People of Kerala have started reposing their faith in the BJP, he said, referring to the party’s historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.”
Modi drew a parallel between the BJP’s recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the party’s win in the Ahmedabad civic body in 1987. “Until 1987, BJP was not a significant force in Gujarat. For the first time in 1987, the party won the municipal corporation. People recognised our performance. Since then, the people of Gujarat have entrusted us with opportunities to serve the entire state and that still continues. BJP began its journey in Gujarat in one city. Similarly, our journey in Kerala has started with a city,” he said.
Modi’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram marked the 27th day since the BJP assumed power in the corporation, which had been ruled by the Left for the last 45 days. During the campaign for the civic body elections, the BJP had promised to bring Modi and unveil the city’s development plan within 45 days if voted to power in the corporation. Although he did not unveil the development plan as earlier claimed, Modi hailed the victory as historic, saying its impact was being felt across the state. “I extend my full support to Thiruvananthapuram to make it one of the best cities in India. BJP has started to realize Vikasita Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.
Both the LDF and the UDF had driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement and appeasement politics, he claimed. “Their flags and symbols may be different, but their agenda is identical — corruption, lack of accountability and promotion of communalism. Both parties are aware that their chances to rule the state will emerge every five years. To save Kerala, this adjustment between the LDF and the UDF should be ended. Only BJP can bring change to this situation in Kerala,” he said.
Slamming the Congress, Modi said the party had become “MMC–Muslim Maoist Congress”.
“Congress has become more hardline communists than the Maoists, and more communal than Muslim League,” he said.
Referring to the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala, Modi said if the BJP is voted to power in the state, all those behind the theft would be jailed. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.
In the 50-minute-long speech, Modi detailed various development projects and welfare schemes implemented by his government in Kerala and how the people of the state had benefited from them.
Earlier, he flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains, launched PM SVANidhi credit care and inaugurated the disbursal of PM SVANidhi loans. He also laid the foundation stone for the CSIR–NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.
