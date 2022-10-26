scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Minor blast in Edappal town in Kerala; police scan CCTV visuals

In the CCTV footage collected from the vicinity, two persons are purportedly seen coming on a motor bike and throwing the explosives near the roundabout at 7.15 pm, the police said.

Forensic experts and dog squads have been pressed into service.

A low-intensity blast took place at a busy junction in Edappal, causing flutter among people on October 25 night.

However, no one was injured in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

A comprehensive probe has been launched and steps are being taken to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the Edappal roundabout.

In the CCTV footage collected from the vicinity, two persons are purportedly seen coming on a motor bike and throwing the explosives near the roundabout at 7.15 pm, they said.

“We are trying to identify the persons based on the CCVTV visuals. The registration number of the bike is not clear. As per our assumption, they had hurled some fire-crackers. We have identified a local shop, from where they were suspected to have bought the crackers,” a police officer told news agency PTI.

Further investigation is on and the culprits would be nabbed soon, he added.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:22:49 pm
