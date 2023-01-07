MGNREGS workers in Kerala to get pension from welfare fund

In a first in the country, the Kerala government has created a welfare board to give pensions to MGNREGS workers after they turn 60. The board will also cover workers who have registered for the state’s Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The chairman of the board, which came into being on Thursday, is the ruling CPM’s state committee member S Rajendran, who is also the state general secretary of the NREGS Workers Union, affiliated to the party-backed CITU.

Rajendran said the formation of the board was a promise of the ruling Left Democratic Front. “This is the first time that a state government has formed a welfare fund board for MGNREGS workers. In 2021, the Assembly passed a bill pertaining to the formation of the board. We will introduce various relief measures for the workers. The scheme enhances the financial security of MGNREGS workers,’’ he said. “We have not fixed the pension amount as details are being worked out.’’

Any worker between the age of 18 and 55 can take the board’s membership. They have to pay an amount (tentatively Rs 50) as a monthly premium until the age of 55. A member who has paid the contribution for at least 10 years will be eligible for the pension. The fund would be utilised for meeting various welfare and relief requirements of the workers such as educational and marriage expenses.

The fund will comprise the government’s grant, the premium collected from registered workers, local bodies’ contributions and loans taken by the board. Apart from the workers’ monthly contributions, the government will also make an equivalent contribution towards the fund. The government can revise the contribution every three years.

As per the NREGS Mission, Kerala has 21 lakh active rural employment guarantee scheme cards in 14 lakh households. As of December 31, 2022, the average days of employment provided to the households are 45.9. Only 4.14 per cent of the registered households have so far got 100 days of work.

The board would have a chief executive officer, five official members and eight unofficial members as directors. Five per cent of the fund can be utilised towards meeting the board’s running cost and its staff salary bill.

Advertisement

The state has several welfare boards for employees of various sectors such as tailors, toddy tappers, artisans and beedi workers.