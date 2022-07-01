MGNREGS fund misappropriation of Rs 22 cr in Kerala: Social audit report

FINANCIAL DEVIATION and misappropriation of MGNREGS funds worth at least Rs 22.39 crore has been detected in Kerala during a social audit conducted in a section of village panchayats in four months of last fiscal.

The audit report was prepared by Kerala Social Audit Society in 296 out of the 941 village panchayats. The audit was conducted from December last year to March this year.

“The actual magnitude of the looting of the Centre’s fund would be much more as the audit was held only in a section of panchayats, that too only for four months,” said a source in the Kerala Social Audit Society. “The social audit, a crucial mandatory component of the MGNREGS, could not be conducted in majority of the panchayats for want of village resource persons, who vet the implementation of the scheme at the grassroots level.”

Kerala Social Audit Unit Director N Ramakanthan said the findings of the social audit have been communicated to the respective Collectors in all districts. “It is the responsibility of the Collectors to recover the money.”

According to sources, funds were misappropriated in many ways – largely through fake entries in the muster roll. Payments were illegally made to accounts of those who have not worked, those who are abroad and even to accounts of government employees at civic bodies. In works meant for asset creation, fake bills were submitted to pocket money. Local politicians, belonging to parties which rule the panchayats, were found to have made fake muster rolls during civil works undertaken as part of asset creation.