Messi affair: Argentinian team’s Kerala visit that wasn’t comes under scanner

Argentine football star Lionel Messi along with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez are welcomed by football fans, as part of Messi's India tour, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 14 December 2025. Also seen in former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The much-hyped but unfulfilled visit of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and the national football team to Kerala has turned murkier, with a government inquiry now raising serious questions about the role of the previous LDF government.

Sports Minister O J Janeesh told the media in Delhi that a departmental probe by special secretary N Prasanth found serious issues that require investigation by a higher authority.

“After the (Congress-led UDF) government assumed office, the sports department looked into why the visit did not take place. We also received a few complaints seeking a probe into the issue. The department-level inquiry has been conducted, and the report has been handed over to the chief minister for a further detailed probe,” he said.