Messi affair: Argentinian team’s Kerala visit that wasn’t comes under scanner

2 min readThiruvananthapuramAug 12, 2026 07:07 AM IST
Argentine football star Lionel Messi along with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez are welcomed by football fans, as part of Messi's India tour, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 14 December 2025. Also seen in former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The much-hyped but unfulfilled visit of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and the national football team to Kerala has turned murkier, with a government inquiry now raising serious questions about the role of the previous LDF government.
Sports Minister O J Janeesh told the media in Delhi that a departmental probe by special secretary N Prasanth found serious issues that require investigation by a higher authority.
“After the (Congress-led UDF) government assumed office, the sports department looked into why the visit did not take place. We also received a few complaints seeking a probe into the issue. The department-level inquiry has been conducted, and the report has been handed over to the chief minister for a further detailed probe,” he said.
“A higher-level agency has to look into how the government initiated the discussions on the proposed visit,” he said.
On claims that the event sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), paid Rs 126 crore to the Argentina Football Association (AFA), the minister said he does not want to comment at this stage. “There are several allegations about financial transactions. It has to be looked into whether the state government followed norms and regulations in inviting a foreign team to the state. The discussions on the visit started with a letter sent to the state minister. It should not have been initiated in that manner,” he said.
The then-government had picked RBC as a sponsor for the event, slated for November 2025, but the AFA announced it would not be flying to the state.
Reacting to the controversy, former sports minister V Abdurahiman said in a statement that the Left government had planned to bring the team to Kerala after complying with all norms. “The state government has not incurred a financial liability of a single rupee. The deal was between the AFA and the sponsor in Kerala. The sponsor obtained RBI sanction for handing over the money. The Union Finance and Sports ministries had also given the required permissions,” he said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More