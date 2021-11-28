Matter of pride that Kerala has lowest poverty levels: CM Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said it was a matter of “pride” that Kerala was ranked the lowest in the NITI-Aayog’s first ever multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) released this week.

The government think tank’s Multi-dimensional Poverty (MPI) Index listed the state as the one with lowest poverty of 0.71 per cent across India, followed by Goa with 3.76 per cent, Sikkim with 3.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu with 4.89 per cent and Punjab with 5.59 per cent.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Vijayan said: “It is a matter of pride that the activities done by the Government to ensure the welfare of the people despite several challenges including devastating floods (of 2018) and natural calamities, has laid the foundation for this achievement.

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday the report recognises the efforts of the previous Congress-led UDF government, which was running the state in 2015-16.