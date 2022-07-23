Kerala: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Updated: July 23, 2022 11:19:41 am
A local court here has sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl for over a period of one year.
Kottayam Additional District Court (POCSO) judge, K N Sujith, on Friday sentenced Vadavathur resident Sebi (42) to 20 years of jail and imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict.
The accused was convicted under Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty).
The court noted that the accused used to sexually assault the child during a period of June 2017 to December 2018.
He was entrusted by the family to drop and pick up the child from school.
Subscriber Only Stories
The prosecution said that Sebi used to drop off the child last and used to abuse her on their way back home.
The incident came to light during an intervention made by Childline workers at a counselling session.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
Latest News
Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl
OnePlus Nord Buds CE to launch on August 1: What to expect
Traffic police ask people to wait for tiger to cross road, video wins hearts
MK Stalin invites Telangana CM for inaugural of chess Olympiad Hyderabad
Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; how to check scores
The way Siraj was bowling yorkers, we had full belief that we can defend 15 runs[“Jis hissab se Siraj yorker daal raha tha …”]: Chahal hails former RCB teammate for defending 15 runs in last over
CISF personnel shoots himself dead at Kolkata airport
BSF fires at Pak drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched
After gambling losses, Gurgaon man stabs himself and stages robbery at home; held
Hyderabad: Police arrest man impersonating a doctor in city hospital
Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon