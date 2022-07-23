scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Kerala: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

The prosecution said that autorickshaw driver Sebi used to drop off the child last and used to abuse her on their way back home.

By: PTI | Kottayam |
Updated: July 23, 2022 11:19:41 am
kottayam news, kerala news, kerala news live today, kerala news latestThe court noted that the accused used to sexually assault the child during a period of June 2017 to December 2018.

A local court here has sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl for over a period of one year.

Kottayam Additional District Court (POCSO) judge, K N Sujith, on Friday sentenced Vadavathur resident Sebi (42) to 20 years of jail and imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict.

The accused was convicted under Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty).


He was entrusted by the family to drop and pick up the child from school.



The incident came to light during an intervention made by Childline workers at a counselling session.

