scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Maliyekkal Mariyumma, the first Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, dies at 95

The Muslim community had frowned upon the girl, who went to school to study English wearing burqa. She had faced the insult from her community but her father O V Abdulla, who was a religious scholar, stood with her and encouraged her to continue English education.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 6, 2022 5:34:54 am
Maliyekkal Mariyumma, Maliyekkal Mariyumma dies, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Kerala news, English education, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMariyumma was an avid reader of English and hence local people used to call her English Mariyumma. Wikimedia Commons

THE FIRST Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, Maliyekkal Mariyumma, died on Friday in Thalassery, Kannur district. She was 95.

An icon of English education among Muslims in North Kerala, Mariyumma had been an inspiration for generations.

Condoling the death of Mariyumma, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “We have lost a person who had left her indelible footprints along with the history of Thalassery. Braving the barriers of conservatism, she learned English and thus became a guiding light for others. She fought for the educational rights of Muslim girls. Always a progressive face, she had also been an icon of religious harmony. Her death plunges a generation and a region into grief.”

Born in 1927, Mariyumma belonged to one of the prominent Muslim families in Thalassery. After completing lower primary education, she joined Sacred Heart Convent School in Thalassery for further studies. She was the only Muslim girl among 200-odd students at the school established in 1886. She studied the English alphabet in class 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Later, she recalled that as she did not understand English, her father consoled and encouraged her to continue studies. At noon, she used to go to a relative’s house for namaz. Realising this, the nuns arranged a facility for her namaz at the school. She recalled how nuns created a love for the English language in her mind.

The Muslim community had frowned upon the girl, who went to school to study English wearing burqa. She had faced the insult from her community but her father O V Abdulla, who was a religious scholar, stood with her and encouraged her to continue English education.

Abdulla had studied only up to class 2, but he used to read and write in English. Mariyumma continued her convent education till 1943, the year she was married off after she completed fifth forum (class 10).

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

After marriage, she associated herself with Muslim Mahila Samajam to continue her social work. Later, she focused on activities aimed at empowering women.

Mariyumma was an avid reader of English and hence local people used to call her English Mariyumma. The image of Mariymma reading English daily had inspired hundreds of Muslim girls to pursue education.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:34:54 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep
Muhammad & Gurdeep
Critical challenge
Critical challenge
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement