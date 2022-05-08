scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Malayalam Mission removes Qatar coordinator

Durgadas Sisupalan's removal came after his comments during the  Ananthapuram Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
May 8, 2022 4:52:28 am
Kerala government, malayalam, Qatar, Malayalam Mission, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSisupalan has alleged “certain CPI(M) and Congress workers” in Qatar are behind his removal. “...Anti-national forces are behind my removal... I want a detailed probe by the government,’’ he posted on Facebook.

Malayalam Mission, a Kerala government initiative to promote Malayalam globally, has removed its Qatar regional coordinator over derogatory remarks against nurses who emigrate to Gulf countries for jobs.

Durgadas Sisupalan’s removal came after his comments during the  Ananthapuram Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

At the event, Sisupalan spoke of a “high” incidence of religious conversions in the Gulf, going on to say: “We are helpless there… Jamaat-e-Islami men are in the Gulf with big business establishments. Under the guise of recruiting nurses… we have come to know that they (nurses) are being taken for meeting the sexual needs of terrorists,’’ said Sisupalan, whose father late J Sisupalan was a prominent leader of the Hindu nationalist Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Malayalam Mission director Murukan Kattakkada said Sisupalan was stripped of his post as he hurt the self-respect of those Kerala women who go abroad to look for work. “Such comments should not have come from a person entrusted with the task of imparting language and its cultural values,” Katakkada said, adding Sisupalan was removed as the Mission has to “respect the concerns and the complaints of parents of (nursing) students.”

Best of Express Premium

A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?Premium
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right placePremium
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right place
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...Premium
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...
More Premium Stories >>

Sisupalan has alleged “certain CPI(M) and Congress workers” in Qatar are behind his removal. “…Anti-national forces are behind my removal… I want a detailed probe by the government,’’ he posted on Facebook.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement