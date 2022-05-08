Malayalam Mission removes Qatar coordinator

Malayalam Mission, a Kerala government initiative to promote Malayalam globally, has removed its Qatar regional coordinator over derogatory remarks against nurses who emigrate to Gulf countries for jobs.

Durgadas Sisupalan’s removal came after his comments during the Ananthapuram Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

At the event, Sisupalan spoke of a “high” incidence of religious conversions in the Gulf, going on to say: “We are helpless there… Jamaat-e-Islami men are in the Gulf with big business establishments. Under the guise of recruiting nurses… we have come to know that they (nurses) are being taken for meeting the sexual needs of terrorists,’’ said Sisupalan, whose father late J Sisupalan was a prominent leader of the Hindu nationalist Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi.

Malayalam Mission director Murukan Kattakkada said Sisupalan was stripped of his post as he hurt the self-respect of those Kerala women who go abroad to look for work. “Such comments should not have come from a person entrusted with the task of imparting language and its cultural values,” Katakkada said, adding Sisupalan was removed as the Mission has to “respect the concerns and the complaints of parents of (nursing) students.”

Sisupalan has alleged “certain CPI(M) and Congress workers” in Qatar are behind his removal. “…Anti-national forces are behind my removal… I want a detailed probe by the government,’’ he posted on Facebook.