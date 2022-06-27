Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assualt case, to be released on bail

Kochi city police on Monday arrested actor Vijay Babu for allegedly raping a young actor. As the Kerala High Court had granted him anticipatory bail in the case, he will be released on bail.

Kochi deputy city police commissioner U V Kuriakose said Babu’s arrest was recorded. He would be taken to various places in Kochi, where the alleged rape had taken place, as part of evidence collection.

While granting anticipatory bail to Babu, the high court had permitted the police to question him from June 27 to July 3 from 9am to 5pm.

The court had directed that if the police were to arrest the actor-producer, he should be released on bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, with two solvent sureties each of a like sum. He should not indulge in any form of attack through social media or other modes against the accuser or her family. He should not leave Kerala without the permission of the jurisdictional court, it added.

The case against the actor was registered on April 27. Subsequently, he fled the country fearing arrest. He returned to Kochi in the last week of May, after the high court granted him protection from arrest.

After returning from the Middle East, Babu had turned up before the police for questioning and said that he had a consensual relationship with the accuser. He alleged that the actor had turned against him after she failed to get roles in his films. While seeking anticipatory bail, Babu had furnished his social media chats with the woman to substantiate his claim.

Babu has also been booked for revealing the identity of his accuser on social media. The high court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the second case after it observed that the offences against him were bailable.