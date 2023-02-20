scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi draws flak over comment against non-believers

During a speech at a temple function in the district on the occasion of Sivarathri celebrations, Gopi had said he would pray to God for the complete destruction of the non-believers and urged everyone to do the same.

The actor-politician's speech is now being widely criticised with many deploring his remarks on social media. (File)

Malayalam actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers.

During a speech at a temple function in the district on the occasion of Sivarathri celebrations, Gopi had said he would pray to God for the complete destruction of the non-believers and urged everyone to do the same.

He also went on to say that none of the non-believers should have a happy and peaceful life in this world.

“While loving my Gods, I will love all the believers in the world at the same time, I will boldly say that I have no love for non-believers. I will not tolerate any power that tries to endanger the rights of the believers and I would pray in front of the sanctum sanctorum for their complete destruction. All should do that.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

Our devotion is not to harm anyone. But those who try to disrespect our devotion, our devotional institution or our way of devotion, not even one of them should lead a happy life in this world and end here,” he had said.

The actor-politician’s speech is now being widely criticised with many deploring his remarks on social media.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 19:36 IST
Next Story

Saurabh Shukla shares he had rum worth Rs 30,000 which Ranbir Kapoor offered: ‘Nagarjuna had made Ranbir drink…’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close