scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh to be inducted into cabinet, A N Shamseer to replace him

The decision comes after the ruling CPM appointed Excise Minister M V Govindan as its state general secretary.

The party has not taken any decision on the portfolios to be allocated to Rajesh. (Express File)

The Kerala CPM decided to induct Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh into the cabinet on Friday, days after Excise Minister M V Govindan was appointed state general secretary of the party.

The decision to induct Rajesh, a former Lok Sabha MP, was taken at the party’s state secretariat meeting. CPM state committee member A N Shamseer, who represents the Thalassery constituency in the Assembly, will replace Rajesh as the new speaker.
The party has not taken any decision on the portfolios to be allocated to Rajesh.

Govindan, who also holds the local self-government portfolio, has not quit the cabinet, but the CPM central committee member’s resignation is imminent. He was selected to lead the party instead of ailing politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Two months ago another minister, Saji Cheriyan, who held the fisheries and cultural affairs portfolios, was forced to resign following his controversial remarks about the Constitution.
The CPM then did not find a replacement for Cheriyan, choosing to assign his portfolios to three other ministers instead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 06:00:45 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM to hand over national flag to Rahul Gandhi ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement