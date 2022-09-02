Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh to be inducted into cabinet, A N Shamseer to replace him

The Kerala CPM decided to induct Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh into the cabinet on Friday, days after Excise Minister M V Govindan was appointed state general secretary of the party.

The decision to induct Rajesh, a former Lok Sabha MP, was taken at the party’s state secretariat meeting. CPM state committee member A N Shamseer, who represents the Thalassery constituency in the Assembly, will replace Rajesh as the new speaker.

The party has not taken any decision on the portfolios to be allocated to Rajesh.

Govindan, who also holds the local self-government portfolio, has not quit the cabinet, but the CPM central committee member’s resignation is imminent. He was selected to lead the party instead of ailing politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Two months ago another minister, Saji Cheriyan, who held the fisheries and cultural affairs portfolios, was forced to resign following his controversial remarks about the Constitution.

The CPM then did not find a replacement for Cheriyan, choosing to assign his portfolios to three other ministers instead.