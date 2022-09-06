M B Rajesh sworn in as minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

CPI(M) leader and former Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Tuesday was sworn in as minister in the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government, replacing M V Govindan, who quit as minister of Local Self Government and Excise following his appointment as the CPI(M) state secretary.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Rajesh, 51, at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan were present at the function.

His portfolios will be announced later in the day.

A first time MLA from Thrithala in Palakkad district, he also represented Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Rajesh had on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of the Speaker after the ruling CPI(M) decided to appoint him as a minister in the government.

The CPI(M) had last week announced the resignation of the party’s newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The minor reshuffle in the government effected in the wake of Govindan’s resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary a week ago, replacing ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.