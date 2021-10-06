‘Lost direction’: Another Congress leader in Kerala quits

Senior Congress leader and state executive committee member P V Balachandran on Tuesday quit the party saying it has lost “sense of direction”.

Balachandran is a prominent leader from Wayanad, the constituency of AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Announcing his decision, Balachandran told reporters that Congress has failed in addressing the challenge put up by the BJP. “Majority communities as well as minorities have abandoned the Congress. People will not stay with a party that has lost sense of direction. The state leadership of the party is in a very pitiable condition. They could not adopt a clear political strategy on any issue. The leaders could not infuse confidence to party workers. Congress has failed to function factoring the sentiments of workers,” he said.

He also hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leading to speculation that he may join the CPI(M).

Last month, three senior Congress leaders, including AICC member K P Anil Kumar had quit the party as a fallout of growing resentment against the new leadership of K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan.