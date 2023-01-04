Restoration of borrowing limit: Kerala Cabinet decides to submit petition to PM Modi

The Kerala Cabinet Wednesday decided to submit a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the state government’s borrowing limit to the pre-2017 level.

An official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said that apart from the financial crisis in the state, the petition would also bring to the Prime Minister’s notice major issues being faced by the state, including the violation of federal principles of the Constitution.

Kerala has been demanding to exclude the off-budget borrowings of public entities from the state’s annual borrowing limit. In 2017, the borrowings of public sector entities were included in the balances of the public account of the state, and such borrowings made by the entities, at the guarantee of the state, were factored in while fixing the net borrowing ceiling of the state government. This has adversely affected the cash-strapped state’s borrowings, contributing to a grim financial situation.

The Union Finance Ministry in 2017 stipulated that along with balances maintained in the public account of a state government, all borrowings of the state government entities receiving budgetary support from the state Budget will also be taken into consideration while setting the borrowing limits of the state government.

It was specified that borrowings by the state public sector companies/corporations, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), and other equivalent instruments, where the principal and/or interest are to be paid from the State Budgets and/or by assignment of taxes/cess or any other State’s revenue, shall be considered as borrowings made by the state itself for the purpose of issuing the consent under Article 293(3) of the Constitution (for raising the borrowings for State Development Loans, negotiated loans, and bonds/debentures).

Kerala government is of the view that Article 293(3) can only be legitimately used for imposing conditions related to a request for borrowing of a state government. This cannot be used to control or administer the borrowing of the state government, as it amounted to a violation of the federal principles of the Constitution, the statement said.

The petition would ask the central government to re-examine the decision to include reserves and loans taken by state government-controlled entities in setting the state government’s borrowing limit and restoring the pre-2017 status quo.