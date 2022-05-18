LDF wins local body bypolls across Kerala

In the bye-election held on 42 wards in various local bodies in Kerala, the CPI(M)-led LDF won 24 seats, the Congress-led UDF won in 12 wards and the BJP in six. Of the 24 wards which the Left Democratic Front won, seven have been wrested from the United Democratic Front and two from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the BJP wrested two wards from the CPI(M) at Tripunithura municipality, where the party is in power. With this, in the 49-strong municipality, CPI(M) lost its majority. The party’s tally came down from 25 to 23.

In the Kannur district, CPI(M) retained a ward at Muzhappilangad panchayat, which had witnessed violent resistance from the public against the proposed semi-high speed rail corridor. A large number of CPI(M) sympathisers had joined the agitation against laying boundary stones for the social impact assessment of the project.

Reacting to the outcome of bypolls at local bodies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the results showed that the support for the LDF is growing. “This reflects the intention of the people of Kerala that the LDF should go ahead with its developmental and welfare agenda. People have summarily rejected the unholy nexus between the Congress and BJP,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the results showed that minority communities are now backing the party. The two seats the BJP won at Thripunithura and one at Kochi corporation are warning signals to the CPI(M) and Congress, he said.

Kerala has 21,865 wards/divisions in 1,200 three-tier local bodies.