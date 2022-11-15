LDF takes out mega march to Kerala Raj Bhavan; BJP misusing Constitutional posts to destroy higher education sector, says Yechury

Taking its fight with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan apparently to a new high, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) Tuesday took out a mega protest to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor.

Inaugurating the march attended by thousands of party workers, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the BJP was misusing the Constitutional posts to destroy Kerala’s higher education sector.

“Education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution and the states have equal rights on it. However, in all matters of education, the BJP-led Union Government is bypassing the states,” he said, while accusing the BJP of trying to destroy the higher education sector in the state to meet their political goals.

The agitation was organised under the banner of education protection forum.

By taking control of the higher education sector, the BJP wants to convert India into a fascist ‘Hindutva Rashtra’, Yechuri said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues are keeping away from the unprecedented agitation. But leaders of CPI(M) and other LDF allies and DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva joined the protest.

Governor Khan, who left for Delhi last Saturday, had earlier dared the CPI(M) to stage the agitation when he was at Raj Bhavan. He is expected to reach Kerala on November 20.

The LDF protest in front of Raj Bhavan, and elsewhere in the state at the district headquarters is held against the backdrop of Khan demanding the resignation of 11 VCs.

Subsequently, the government last week recommended Khan to issue an ordinance to take away the role of chancellor from the governor, who by virtue of the office is the chancellor of 14 universities in Kerala.

The march to Raj Bhavan was held a day after the Kerala High Court quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). The court had directed the Governor to constitute a new search-cum-selection committee to select a new VC as per the UGC Regulations, 2018.