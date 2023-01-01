scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Law against practices that make society regressive mulled: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at his office, in Thiruvananthapuram, December 21, 2022. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the State government was considering bringing in a legislation to deal with superstition and black magic that were being practised by dark forces to make society regressive.

Speaking at the Sivagiri Mutt pilgrimage conference inauguration here, Vijayan said superstitious and wrong ritualistic practices were prevalent during the time of renowned social reformer Sree Narayana Guru who had tried to end them by creating awareness.

“But, such practices and superstitions are being revived by dark forces. A recent example of that was the human sacrifice case in Elanthoor. It indicated the extent to which superstitions can make people cruel and criminal-minded,” the Chief Minister said at the event.

He said such practices should be opposed by everyone, but some media organisations advertise things like black magic for earning revenue without considering the impact of the same.

Vijayan further said some dark forces were trying to turn around the progressive nature of society in Kerala to something regressive and backward, which has to be stopped.

“Therefore, the government was considering bringing legislation to curb or deal with such superstitious and wrong ritualistic practices,” he said.

Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of a black magic ritual in Pathanamthitta district of the State.

Three people — Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist, Laila (59), his wife, and Mohammed Shafi (52), their associate, were arrested after details of the murder came out on October 11.

The women, who earned their livelihood selling lottery tickets, were killed to settle financial issues of the couple and make them rich, according to the police.

The police had said Shafi had convinced the couple that human sacrifice would end their woes.

Following this, the three committed the crime, the police had said.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 08:21 IST
