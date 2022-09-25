Law and order situation getting worse in Kerala: Nadda

HITTING OUT at the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said fringe elements were getting full support in the state, leading to lawlessness, and it is only the BJP that can save the people of the state.

“State government-sponsored lawlessness is going on in Kerala. The law and order situation in the state is getting worse. There is wide-spread violence and the people of Kerala are facing a very serious situation,” Nadda said while inaugurating a BJP district committee office in Kottayam.

Urging party workers to strive for the growth of the BJP in Kerala, he said the BJP is the only party which can save the people of the state from this menace. “In democracy there is no room for violence, only for disagreement. The BJP is the only ideological party. In coming times, we can ideologically defeat both the Left and Congress. Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala,’’ he said.

Slamming the state government, the BJP chief said, “The Pinarayi Vijayan government is a tainted government. It is taking people to debt. The gold smuggling scandal is engulfing the office of the Chief Minister… his office is directly involved in it. The government is neck deep in corruption.”

Talking about opposition parties, he said all national parties have been reduced to state and regional ones. “They have shrunk and are not national parties. These days, the Indian National Congress is not an Indian party, it is not even a national party. It has become a brother and sister party. The rest keep clapping,’’ he said.

Nadda said the BJP is now fighting regional parties, which are family parties. “All regional parties are neck-deep in corruption. We are the only party which is dedicated to ideology. In Jammu and Kashmir, we have PDP and National Conference, both are dynastic parties. In Punjab, we have Shiromani Akali Dal, which is a dynastic party. In Haryana, we have Chautalas, in UP, it is Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, family party. In Haryana, all opposition parties are gathering today to celebrate Devi Lal,” he said. “There are two things in common. All are family parties and are corrupt. You can understand which type of challenge BJP is facing.”

Earlier in the day, Nadda attended a convention of beneficiaries of PMAY in Kottayam.