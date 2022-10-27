Latest flashpoint: Kerala Governor seeks ‘action’ against minister, CM says no

AFTER DEMANDING the resignations of 11 Vice-Chancellors in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take “constitutionally appropriate action’’ against Finance Minister K N Balagopal, accusing him of “violating his oath” and “undermining the unity and integrity of India”.

Vijayan immediately rejected Khan’s demand, saying his “trust and confidence” in Balagopal “remains undiminished”.

In his letter to Vijayan dated October 25, Khan cited media reports on a purported speech by Balagopal at a university campus on October 18. “Some people who are accustomed to the practices in places like Uttar Pradesh might not be able to understand the democratic nature in which universities function in Kerala, he (Balagopal) said, while claiming that V-Cs in universities, including Banaras Hindu University, required protection by armed security personnel,’’ Khan said.

He said such comments “seek to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and, if allowed to go unchecked, may have an erosive and baneful influence on our national unity and integrity”.

“The reported statements of Balagopal are nothing short of violation of the oath I had administered to him. As a minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India, he cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure. In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure. I hope that you will consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate,’’ Khan said.

He said the comments by Balagopal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who also attended the function, were “clearly aimed at tarnishing the image of the Governor and lowering the dignity of office of the Governor”.

Khan said Balagopal’s remarks also challenge “the Constitutional convention that makes it necessary that the Governor of each state shall be from outside the state”. He seems to be unaware that BHU is a central university and has seen more V-Cs from other states, including the south, than from UP, he said.

“Although there are others like the higher education minister and law minister who are indulging in attacks on me, I wish to ignore them as they hurt me personally. But if I do not take cognizance of the seditious remarks of Balagopal, it would be a grave omission of duty on my part,” Khan said in the letter.

Last week, Khan had tweeted that “statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure”.

Rejecting the demand, Vijayan, in his reply said: “My trust and confidence in K N Balagopal, a member of the council of ministers of the State of Kerala, holding charge of the Finance portfolio, still remain undiminished. I hope that the Governor will appreciate that no further action needs to be taken in the matter.”

He said Balagopal’s remarks, “viewed from a constitutional perspective, factoring in the democratic conventions and traditions of our country, … cannot warrant a ground for cessation of enjoyment of the Governor’s pleasure”.

Meanwhile, Balagopal said: “I don’t want to go into the merit of what I had stated. Neither do I have comments on the Governor’s letter to the Chief Minister.’’

This is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tension between the state government and Khan, who has also sought the resignations of 11 V-Cs in the state, alleging that their appointments had flouted UGC norms.