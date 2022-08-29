Landslide in Kerala; two dead, three missing

At least two people died and three went missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house at Kanjar village in Thodupuzha district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Two bodies have been recovered while a rescue operation is on to trace those missing, police added. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows police, villagers and other officials involved in the rescue operations. A JCB too was used to find the missing persons in gushing water following heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Kerala: Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district earlier this morning. Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/OSuii86v5c — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of schedule on May 29.

In June, Kerala received 308.6 mm rain (a deficit of 52 per cent) followed by 961.2mm (26 per cent deficit) in July.

Since August 1, extremely heavy spells of rain have been recorded over Thrissur district, followed by Kodungallur and Chalakudy.

During the first week of August, a red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala by the IMD as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people. Roads were flooded and caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps.

The inclement weather in the state resulted in water levels of rivers like Chalakkudi, Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil rising close to or crossing danger levels.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)