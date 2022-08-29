scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Landslide in Kerala; two dead, three missing

The incident was reported from Kanjar village near Thodupuzha, police said.

A screengrab of the rescue operations that began on Monday morning.

At least two people died and three went missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house at Kanjar village in Thodupuzha district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Two bodies have been recovered while a rescue operation is on to trace those missing, police added. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows police, villagers and other officials involved in the rescue operations. A JCB too was used to find the missing persons in gushing water following heavy rainfall.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of schedule on May 29.

In June, Kerala received 308.6 mm rain (a deficit of 52 per cent) followed by 961.2mm (26 per cent deficit) in July.

Since August 1, extremely heavy spells of rain have been recorded over Thrissur district, followed by Kodungallur and Chalakudy.

During the first week of August, a red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala by the IMD as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people. Roads were flooded and caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps.

The inclement weather in the state resulted in water levels of rivers like Chalakkudi, Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil rising close to or crossing danger levels.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:19:53 am
