Land row: Kochi police file FIR against Cardinal

The police also came under pressure after petitioner Shine Varghese moved a contempt of court petition against the police. (Representational) The police also came under pressure after petitioner Shine Varghese moved a contempt of court petition against the police. (Representational)

Kerala police on Monday registered a criminal case against Cardinal George Alencherry and three others in the case pertaining to the alleged loss incurred in the sale of land owned by the Archdiocese of Ernakulam.

Acting on a petition from a Catholic faithful belonging to the arch-diocese, Kerala High Court had last week ordered the police to register the case against Alencherry, priests Sebastian Vadakkumpadan, Joshy Puthuva and real estate dealer Saju Varghese Kunnel. Kochi police had sought legal opinion on registering the case against Alencherry, the head of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala, and the others.

On Monday, the Advocate-General’s office gave the nod to move against the Cardinal and others. The police also came under pressure after petitioner Shine Varghese moved a contempt of court petition against the police, citing the delay in registering the case. The case was registered under IPC Sections 420, 406, 120(b) and 402.

Investigating officer Anantha Lal said, “Cardinal has moved an appeal in the high court against the verdict of the single bench. Further action on the case would be taken only based on the outcome from the division bench. At present, police would neither record the statement of the Cardinal nor arrest him,’’ he said. Of 458 priests in the arch-diocese, only ten are reportedly supporting the Cardinal.

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App