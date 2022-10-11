Lacks transparency: Opposition criticises Pinarayi’s ongoing foreign tour

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign tour has run into controversy with the Congress-led Opposition saying that it lacked transparency and seeking a ‘progress report’ on the foreign visit.

Vijayan is currently touring Norway and Britain, along with his three Cabinet colleagues, a high-level official delegation, apart from his family members, including grandson Ishan.

Opposition leader V D Sathesan said: “We are not against the Chief Minister or his Cabinet colleagues taking foreign jaunts. But when it is at the expense of the state exchequer, the government has a responsibility to convince the people about the purpose of such visits. The CM had left with his family members. There should be transparency about such trips and the government should make clear what the people of the state have gained. People of Kerala have developed a disdain towards the foreign trip of the CM.’’

Responding to the Opposition attack, senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan said there was nothing wrong with the tour. “During the Congress regime, a minister had travelled abroad 26 times and on 12 such trips, he was accompanied by his wife. Another minister in that government had 16 foreign tours,’’ he said.

Recently, the government had told the Assembly that the Chief Minister and his colleagues had 85 foreign trips since 2016. Of these, Vijayan alone had 15 foreign tours.

On Sunday, Vijayan addressed a regional meeting of Loka Kerala Sabha, a meeting of expatriates, in London. According to the official release, the delegation led by the CM interacted with Keralites in Norway, who promised to make investments in the state.