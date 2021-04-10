KT Jaleel unfit to continue as minister: Kerala Lokayukta

In a major setback for the LDF Government, the Kerala Lokayukta on Friday said that the Minister for Higher Education and Welfare of Minorities K T Jaleel should step down for abusing the power of his office.

Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Justice Haroon-Ul-Rasheed, in their verdict, said that a report will be sent to the chief minister to take appropriate action under Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act 1999.

The verdict was passed after a complaint was moved against Jaleel that he had illegally appointed his second cousin as general manager with the Kerala State Minorities Finance Development Corporation.

The Lokayukta found that “the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office is substantiated against Jaleel.” “He had changed the qualification for the post of the general manager in the Minority Finance Development Corporation to make his second cousin eligible for the post.”

Reacting to the verdict, Jaleel said he would decide on the next course of action after consulting with legal experts.

Meanwhile, the opposition demanded that the minister should quit immediately. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should sack Jaleel from his cabinet. Over the last five years, Vijayan has been protecting Jaleel in all controversies and scandals,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.