Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Kochi: Woman gangraped in moving SUV, four held

According to the police, the woman, a model, along with the four suspects, attended a party in a city hotel. Subsequently, the men, residents of Kodungallur in Thrissur, offered to drop her home, the police said.

Kochi Woman gangraped, Kochi crime news, Kochi woman assault, Kochi rape arrests, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe victim, who suffered injuries in the assault, got admitted to a hospital on Friday morning. The hospital authorities informed the police after which an investigation was launched.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving SUV in Kochi late on Thursday night. Three youths and a woman have been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

They assaulted her in the vehicle while driving through the city till late night before abandoning her near her house, they said.

The police said the woman in their custody hails from Rajasthan and is also reportedly a model. When the victim collapsed, the accused woman reportedly did not come to her rescue and she also did not accompany her when the youths took her out on the pretext of dropping her home.

Meanwhile, the police also seized the SUV used in the crime.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 01:28:20 am
