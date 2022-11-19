Kochi: Woman gangraped in moving SUV, four held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving SUV in Kochi late on Thursday night. Three youths and a woman have been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

According to the police, the woman, a model, along with the four suspects, attended a party in a city hotel. Subsequently, the men, residents of Kodungallur in Thrissur, offered to drop her home, the police said.

They assaulted her in the vehicle while driving through the city till late night before abandoning her near her house, they said.

The victim, who suffered injuries in the assault, got admitted to a hospital on Friday morning. The hospital authorities informed the police after which an investigation was launched.

The police said the woman in their custody hails from Rajasthan and is also reportedly a model. When the victim collapsed, the accused woman reportedly did not come to her rescue and she also did not accompany her when the youths took her out on the pretext of dropping her home.

Meanwhile, the police also seized the SUV used in the crime.