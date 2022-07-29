Kochi: Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran surrenders before police

July 29, 2022 12:50:57 pm
Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran, who was on the run after a case was registered against him for allegedly insulting a woman by portraying her in a bad light through social media, surrendered before police on Friday.
The vlogger turned himself in days after the Kerala High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail, saying it was a crime to make derogatory remarks through social media.
He surrendered before the Ernakulam South police.
“He is under custody now and we are interrogating him. His arrest will be recorded soon and will produce him before the court in the evening,” police told PTI.
Subscriber Only Stories
The woman had filed a complaint against one T P Nandakumar, who runs a magazine called Crime, alleging that he had asked her — then an employee with the magazine — to make an obscene video against a woman minister.
The vlogger, in a video, made some derogatory comment against the woman.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Latest News
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Son hacks teacher to death over ‘property dispute’ in Punjab’s Moga
iQOO 9T to launch soon: Everything we know so far
Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 crore while taking loan to buy property in London
Gautam Adani’s NBFC plans IPO as soon as 2024
Delhi HC issues summons to Congress leaders, asks them to remove social media posts on Smriti Irani’s daughter
PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai; here are top quotes from his speech
‘Hum Sab Sahmat’ celebrates ‘thoughtful dissent’ through art, poetry, photos and paintings
Masaba Masaba season 2 review: Nicely tailored Netflix show now resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Light rain, thunder over Pune from Friday afternoon: IMD
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo
2 men arrested and charged in targeted killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik in Canada