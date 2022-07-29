Kochi: Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran surrenders before police

Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran, who was on the run after a case was registered against him for allegedly insulting a woman by portraying her in a bad light through social media, surrendered before police on Friday.

The vlogger turned himself in days after the Kerala High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail, saying it was a crime to make derogatory remarks through social media.

He surrendered before the Ernakulam South police.

“He is under custody now and we are interrogating him. His arrest will be recorded soon and will produce him before the court in the evening,” police told PTI.

The woman had filed a complaint against one T P Nandakumar, who runs a magazine called Crime, alleging that he had asked her — then an employee with the magazine — to make an obscene video against a woman minister.

The vlogger, in a video, made some derogatory comment against the woman.