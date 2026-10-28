Kochi top cop removed over ‘lapses’ in Mercedes hit-and-run involving judge’s minor son

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Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been removed from his post over alleged lapses in the investigation into a fatal car accident linked to a judge’s minor son.
The judge’s son was driving a Mercedes-Benz that allegedly ran over a scooter rider in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.
Earlier, four police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were suspended over the alleged lapses.
Police have also sought the Kerala High Court’s sanction to arrest the additional district judge who has been named as an accused in the case.
55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was on his way home when he was hit by the Mercedes car, driven at high speed by the 17-year-old son of the judge. On Monday, the police filed a case against the judge, who owns the car.
The judge’s alleged attempts to save his son and pressure the police have triggered widespread protests, with the victim’s family asking for his suspension.
After his son was arrested, the judge visited the police station, which has been termed illegal and a violation of the official code of conduct, according to a report submitted by the district judge to the High Court.
Police sources said they have sought the permission of the High Court to arrest the judicial officer, who presides over the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in a district in Kerala. The High Court is contemplating disciplinary action against him, they added.
“There is a clear protocol regarding the arrest of a judge. We are awaiting permission from the high court,” sources said.
Jayabalakrishnan’s family is planning to move the High Court seeking the judge’s suspension. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will approach the court seeking the judge’s suspension,” said Bhadra Keerthi, his daughter.
Kerala High Court registrar-general G Gopakumar said the court has not yet decided on disciplinary action against the judge. “No decision has been taken so far. Once the action is initiated, it will be publicised,” he said.
The high court has initiated proceedings in the case and has sought a report from the sessions judge of the district where the additional district judge is posted.
The judge has stayed away from his duties since Monday and the police have already recorded his statement. He was booked under section 199A of the Motor Vehicle act, which holds the parent or guardian responsible when a minor is caught driving.
The Kerala Home Department has suspended four local police officials – a Station House Officer (SHO), a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and a senior civil police officer – for allegedly trying to shield the judge’s son and misbehaving with the victim’s family.
They were suspended for initially charging the minor with a bailable offence, allowing him to go home with his family, and allegedly forcing a relative of the victim to delete photos of the teen accused from their phone.
The minor driver was later arrested after protests, and slapped with more serious, non-bailable charges. He secured bail from the Juvenile Justice Board.
Senior police officer P Vijayan on Tuesday visited the family of the victim; his two daughters and son have been protesting against the police and demanding justice for their father.
Vijayan told the media, “I have heard the family members and they have certain genuine demands. Police have moved to cancel the bail given to the minor by the judicial officer of the juvenile board.”