Kochi top cop removed over ‘lapses’ in Mercedes hit-and-run involving judge’s minor son

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been removed from his post over alleged lapses in the investigation into a fatal car accident linked to a judge’s minor son.

The judge’s son was driving a Mercedes-Benz that allegedly ran over a scooter rider in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, four police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were suspended over the alleged lapses.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Police have also sought the Kerala High Court’s sanction to arrest the additional district judge who has been named as an accused in the case.

Also Read | Kerala judge whose son was in fatal hit-and-run likely to face action too

55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was on his way home when he was hit by the Mercedes car, driven at high speed by the 17-year-old son of the judge. On Monday, the police filed a case against the judge, who owns the car.