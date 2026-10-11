‘My bappa will handle’: Gifted Mini Cooper for birthday, teen runs over three in Kochi

A car allegedly driven by a 19 year student under the influence of alcohol killed three people that included one man and two women who worked as a part-time salesperson (Credit: Instagram/ suhail___sajeev)

Three friends who had stepped out for tea were killed when an overspeeding Mini Cooper, being driven by a 19-year-old student, ran over their scooter near the Kochi airport early on Sunday.

All the deceased, one man and two women, were 21-year-olds working as part-time salespersons at a showroom near the airport.

The incident sparked much outrage, especially with the accused driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, purportedly heard telling eyewitnesses that “his father will handle the issue.’’

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The accused, college student Suhail Sajeev, was booked for non-bailable offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 105) and arrested.