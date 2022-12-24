Keralite among 16 soldiers killed in Army truck mishap in Sikkim

One Keralite was among the 16 Indian soldiers killed in the road accident in northern Sikkim Friday. S Vaisakh, 27, who hailed from Kerala’s Palakkad district, was a Naik with 221 Field Regiment.

Vaisakh is survived by wife Geetha and a one-year-old son Thanveek. His parents Sahadevan and Vijayakumari are daily wage labourers. He has a sister Sruthi, who is married.

Vaisakh had last come to Kerala to celebrate Thanveek’s first birthday in October, said relatives. He also came in September to celebrate Onam with his family. A few days before leaving for Sikkim, he had called one of his relatives in the force to inform them about the mission there, they said.

The Armymen met with an accident while their truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema. The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten towards Thangu.

Vaisakh’s family lives in a two-room house erected on a four-cent land. “They were homeless and landless. A few years ago, they got a house at Mathur village under a government scheme,” said K Udayaprakash, Vaisakh’s neighbour and panchayat member.

“Vaisakh was managing to keep his family afloat after he had secured a job in the Army. A few of his relatives are in the defence force, which inspired Vaisakh to join the Army. He got recruited to the force in 2015 while being a degree student,” said Udayaprakash.

The bereaved family is now awaiting confirmation from the Defence Ministry regarding the arrival of the body.