scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Kerala’s RT Mission gets four gold medals at ICRT international awards

RT Mission is the nodal agency formed by the Government of Kerala to spread and implement the initiatives of responsible tourism all over the state.

Kozhikode's Kappad beach (Photo source: Kerala Tourism/Facebook)

The Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission of Kerala has won four gold medals at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Indian Subcontinent Awards instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government and the UK-based ICRT International, earning the southern state a hat-trick of awards at any such venue.

RT Mission is the nodal agency formed by the Government of Kerala to spread and implement the initiatives of responsible tourism all over the state.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said RT Mission won the top honours in plastic waste elimination, water conservation (under the Water STREET Project), diversification in the tourism sector and revival of post-COVID tourism.

“With this, Kerala qualifies to the World Tourism Market awards in four RT categories,” the Tourism Department said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

Riyas hailed the mission’s contributions as a model to the participatory tourism initiatives in the country. “Efforts are on to develop more people-friendly tourism initiatives,” he noted.
Kerala RT Mission State Coordinator K Rupeshkumar received the awards from Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur at a function in Bhopal.

The award jury, headed by ICRT founder Dr Harold Goodwin, lauded Kerala RT Mission’s innovative project STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic Tourism) in ensuring people’s participation aimed at grassroots development.

Goodwin said the world can no more ignore the efforts of Kerala RT Mission towards green and sustainable tourism.

Advertisement

The panel noted that Kerala has consistently involved local administration bodies in the state’s water conservation projects, catering to tourism promotion, the Tourism Department said in a release.

“The RT Mission’s coordination with the state’s hotels and resorts in ending use-and-throw of plastic products won international attention. Kerala succeeded in curbing the use of plastic bottles with four-fifths of the RT Mission units avoiding their use besides ensuring supply of non-plastic products to its accommodation units,” the jury noted.

The ICRT jury also praised Kerala RT Mission developing work-at-home videos through its units, besides a string of activities it carried out through local administration.

Advertisement

“These include tourism resource mapping, village life, cultural-festival tour packages and agri-tourism network that promotes farm tourism, besides Experience Ethnic Cuisine Programme that serves regional food and dishes. Also, Kerala RT Mission is the country’s best example in women empowerment,” the jury observed.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:16:56 pm
Next Story

Three arrested in IELTS scam sent to judicial custody in Gujarat’s Mehsana

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today
Live Updates

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement