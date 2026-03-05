Kerala’s CPM veteran Sudhakaran says he is not renewing party membership

Known as an outspoken leader, Sudhakaran’s outburst against the party came close on the heels of the CPIM state secretary M V Govindan’s February 28 remark that “Sudhakaran does not deserve any consideration” while replying to media queries.

Signalling poll-time trouble for CPIM, former minister G Sudhakaran, 75, on Wednesday dropped hints that he is distancing himself from the party that he served for 63 years.

Sudhakaran, a prominent CPIM leader from party’s stronghold Alappuzha, in a Facebook post said he did not apply to renew the party membership.

Known as an outspoken leader, Sudhakaran’s outburst against the party came close on the heels of the CPIM state secretary M V Govindan’s February 28 remark that “Sudhakaran does not deserve any consideration” while replying to media queries.

Listing a few “insulting” incidents, Sudhakaran said “despite all these, I have continued in the party here for the past five years. I did not yield to any temptation.’’