Kerala’s CPM veteran Sudhakaran says he is not renewing party membership

Thiruvananthapuram
Signalling poll-time trouble for CPIM, former minister G Sudhakaran, 75, on Wednesday dropped hints that he is distancing himself from the party that he served for 63 years.
Sudhakaran, a prominent CPIM leader from party’s stronghold Alappuzha, in a Facebook post said he did not apply to renew the party membership.
Known as an outspoken leader, Sudhakaran’s outburst against the party came close on the heels of the CPIM state secretary M V Govindan’s February 28 remark that “Sudhakaran does not deserve any consideration” while replying to media queries.
Listing a few “insulting” incidents, Sudhakaran said “despite all these, I have continued in the party here for the past five years. I did not yield to any temptation.’’
“When the party state secretary stated that I do not deserve any consideration and even laughed mockingly, I saw the journalists bursting into laughter … no one has been ready to question or correct this,” his Facebook post read.
A state committee member for 43 years, Sudhakaran was removed from that body in 2022 and demoted to a branch committee member in Alappuzha. “Since then, I have been functioning as a branch committee member under the Alappuzha district committee. The party district secretary did not give me any task in the last five years despite being a member for the last 63 years. When the party organised a meeting near my house to mark the 50th year of the Emergency, I was not even invited despite being the only living leader who was jailed during the Emergency. A local committee member (a loyalist of a district committee member) even shared a Facebook post insulting my father,” said Sudhakaran in his Facebook post.
Sudhakaran said he does not want to narrate more incidents. “I do not want to trouble the party leaders. Hence, I have voluntarily decided not to apply for the renewal of party membership … I will continue to stand firmly with the people and with the party’s ideology and principles,” he said.
Left Democratic Front Convener T P Ramakrishan on Wednesday told mediapersons that “Sudhakaran has every right to renew or not renew the party membership. He can continue as a party sympathiser. There are a lot of such people. The party does not have a stand belittling anyone,’’ he said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More