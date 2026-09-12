Keralam launches scheme to assess services for elderly as state rapidly ages

The Keralam government on Friday launched a scheme to assess if public services are genuinely accessible to senior citizens – yet another step in an effort to make its public services more accessible to the state’s rapidly ageing population,

According to an official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Elder-Friendly Office Certification (EFOC) is essentially a government certification system to assess whether an office or public institution is genuinely accessible and usable for senior citizens and is the first of its kind in the country.

The Keralam government is the first in the country to have a dedicated department for the welfare of senior citizens.