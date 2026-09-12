Keralam launches scheme to assess services for elderly as state rapidly ages

The Keralam government on Friday launched a scheme to assess if public services are genuinely accessible to senior citizens – yet another step in an effort to make its public services more accessible to the state’s rapidly ageing population,
According to an official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Elder-Friendly Office Certification (EFOC) is essentially a government certification system to assess whether an office or public institution is genuinely accessible and usable for senior citizens and is the first of its kind in the country.
The Keralam government is the first in the country to have a dedicated department for the welfare of senior citizens.
According to the CMO, the scheme has been envisaged considering international age-friendly models, including the Sharjah model in the UAE, the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities framework and the Certified Age-Friendly Employer programme in the US. Technical requirements relating to ramps, toilets, signage and other physical facilities will follow India’s 2021 national guidelines on universal accessibility issued under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities framework.
“Government offices, quasi-government institutions and private institutions that voluntarily participate will be eligible for three categories of certification based on common standards,” the CMO said. “The certification will cover institutions, hospitals, offices and public places where the aged people visit frequently. The assessment will look beyond physical accessibility to examine service delivery, staff behaviour, communication and participation of senior citizens.”
Despite several welfare programmes for senior citizens, there has been no uniform system to assess whether government offices are convenient for elderly visitors, the CMO said.
“Many of them face difficulties such as long queues, inadequate seating, stairs without handrails, small-print forms and inaccessible service counters. Offices will be assessed across five domains such as building accessibility, service delivery, staff training and conduct, communication and participation,” it said.
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The government said certain facilities will be mandatory for certification, including step-free access, a ground-floor toilet, a priority queue for senior citizens and an officer designated to address their needs. An office failing any of these requirements will not qualify for certification, irrespective of its overall score.
In the next six months, 14 offices — one in each district — will be selected for a pilot programme. In the second year, the scheme will be expanded to village, taluk and collectorate offices, treasuries, RTOs and government hospitals. From the third year, it will be extended to other institutions.
Keralam is going through a critical phase of demographic transition. With its demographic profile similar to East Asian and European countries, Keralam is India’s most rapidly ageing state. As per the Elderly in India Report of 2021, around 16.5% of the state’s population is aged above 60 and is expected to touch 20.9% of the total population by 2031, compared with the all-India figure of 13.1%.
The old-age dependency ratio — the number of the aged per 100 persons of working age — has risen from 19.6% in 2011 to 26.1% in 2021. This figure is expected to go up to 34.3% by 2031. According to state government data, the number of residents in old-age homes in Kerala has increased from 19,149 in 2016-17 to 37,895 in 2024-25.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More