Kerala: Youth Congress sacks member following complaint of misconduct towards a woman

The Youth Congress (YC) has sacked Kerala’s executive member Vivek H Nair from the party following allegations of alleged misconduct towards a woman colleague during a Chintan Shivir in Palakkad last week.

Intimating the disciplinary action against Nair, YC national secretary Pushpalatha C B, in a letter, said that it was only recently that he was inducted into the organisation after being dismissed for improper conduct. It said Nair has been repeatedly flouting disciplinary guidelines despite repeated warnings. Nair had allegedly tried to misbehave with a YC colleague during the Chintan Shivir.

The issue had snowballed into a controversy after the YC leadership failed to hand over the woman’s complaint to the police.

As YC’s failure to hand over the complaint to police became a debate, senior Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said there is no question of suppressing such complaints. “If the woman has a complaint, certainly it would be forwarded to the police. We would not suppress such issues as an organisational matter,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said he has sought a report from the YC leadership on the alleged incident.