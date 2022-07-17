Kerala: Writer booked for ‘sexual harassment’

Updated: July 17, 2022 10:47:05 pm
Kerala police Sunday registered a sexual harassment case against writer and social critic Civic Chandran following a complaint from a young writer.
According to the police, the alleged incident took place in April this year when the complainant, who belongs to a Dalit community, attended an event in Kozhikode rural police limit in connection with the release of a book. A day after the event, Chandran allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of the woman. Later, he reportedly continued to pester the woman through social media.
A case has been registered at Koyilandy police station under Kozhikode rural limits. Chandran was booked under Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354A (physical contact and advances involving sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Chandran was not available for comments
