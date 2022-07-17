scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Kerala: Writer booked for ‘sexual harassment’

According to the police, the alleged incident took place in April this year when the complainant, who belongs to a Dalit community, attended an event in Kozhikode rural police limit in connection with the release of a book.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: July 17, 2022 10:47:05 pm
An FIR was registered against Patil for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.

Kerala police Sunday registered a sexual harassment case against writer and social critic Civic Chandran following a complaint from a young writer.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place in April this year when the complainant, who belongs to a Dalit community, attended an event in Kozhikode rural police limit in connection with the release of a book. A day after the event, Chandran allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of the woman. Later, he reportedly continued to pester the woman through social media.

A case has been registered at Koyilandy police station under Kozhikode rural limits. Chandran was booked under Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354A (physical contact and advances involving sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chandran was not available for comments

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...Premium
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement